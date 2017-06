Portsmouth and Blackpool players celebrate promotion to League One

The League One fixtures for 2017-18 have been released.

Blackburn's first match in the third tier since 1980 is an away fixture at Southend, while League Two champions Portsmouth are at home to Rochdale.

Follow the links below for your team's fixtures in full.

AFC Wimbledon

Blackburn Rovers

Blackpool

Bradford City

Bristol Rovers

Bury

Charlton Athletic

Doncaster Rovers

Fleetwood Town

Gillingham

Milton Keynes Dons

Northampton Town

Oldham Athletic

Oxford United

Peterborough United

Plymouth Argyle

Portsmouth

Rochdale

Rotherham United

Scunthorpe United

Shrewsbury Town

Southend United

Walsall

Wigan Athletic