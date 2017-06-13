BBC Sport - France v England: Pre-match tribute to terror attack victims
France & England fans unite in tribute to terror attack victims
Tributes are paid to victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks before the friendly between France and England at Stade de France in Paris, including a minute's silence and a rendition of Oasis's Don't Look Back In Anger.
