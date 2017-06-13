BBC Sport - France v England: Pre-match tribute to terror attack victims

France & England fans unite in tribute to terror attack victims

Tributes are paid to victims of the London and Manchester terror attacks before the friendly between France and England at Stade de France in Paris, including a minute's silence and a rendition of Oasis's Don't Look Back In Anger.

Pictures from ITV.

Available to UK users only.

