Slovakia U21 v England U21

Jordan Pickford stopped Linus Wahlqvist's penalty in the draw with Sweden

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford says England Under-21s must win their remaining two European Championship group games to reach the semi-finals, starting on Monday against Slovakia.

The winner of each of the three groups qualifies automatically, with the best second-placed team also going through.

Pickford saved a penalty as England drew their Group A opener with Sweden.

"We can't put too much pressure on ourselves, we need to win two games," the recent £30m Everton signing said.

"I think we can play a lot better but we still got a draw against Sweden and we can still get through."

Slovakia beat hosts Poland 2-1 on Friday evening.

"We've got Slovakia and then the hosts on Thursday in front of a packed house. That's going to be an interesting game, but that's what we're here for," Pickford said.

Pickford, 23, said he was happy to secure his move from Sunderland to Everton before the tournament started.

"I didn't know too much about it until I came out here, but I got the deal out of the way and over the line so I could focus on the Euros," he said.