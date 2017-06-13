Cheick Tiote: Papiss Cisse leads tributes at memorial in China

Papiss Cisse
Papiss Cisse was in tears at the memorial to former team-mate Cheick Tiote

Papiss Cisse led the tributes at a memorial for former Newcastle United team-mate Cheick Tiote in China.

Tiote, 30, died after collapsing during training for Chinese second-tier side Beijing Enterprises on 5 June.

Friends, family and former team-mates attended the memorial and his coffin was draped with an Ivory Coast flag.

"I lived some extraordinary moments with this man and today he is gone," said Senegal striker Cisse, who spent four years at Newcastle.

"He was like a brother. We shared a lot in life. His family was my family," added the Shandong Lueng player, who was in tears at the service.

In his seven years at Newcastle, Ivory Coast international Tiote made over 150 appearances, including three last season.

He joined Beijing Enterprises in February.

A banner paying tribute to Cheick Tiote at his memorial service
Fans held a banner that read 'R.I.P Cheick Tiote 1986-2017' at the memorial service
Beijing Enterprises players were at the memorial
Beijing Enterprises players were at the memorial
Tributes were paid to Tiote at Ivory Coast's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea
Tributes were paid to Tiote at Ivory Coast's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea

Media playback is not supported on this device

Watch Tiote's stunner against Arsenal

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Buggycise in Action

Buggycise
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired