BBC Sport - England winning 2022 World Cup 'not unrealistic' - U20s boss Paul Simpson
England 2022 World Cup win realistic - Simpson
- From the section Football
World Cup-winning England U20s coach Paul Simpson says it is not "unrealistic" to expect the senior side to emulate that success in Qatar in 2022.
WATCH MORE: Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup
READ MORE: England Under-20 World Cup win: FA thanks Premier League & EFL clubs
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired