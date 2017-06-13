BBC Sport - England winning 2022 World Cup 'not unrealistic' - U20s boss Paul Simpson

England 2022 World Cup win realistic - Simpson

World Cup-winning England U20s coach Paul Simpson says it is not "unrealistic" to expect the senior side to emulate that success in Qatar in 2022.

WATCH MORE: Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup

READ MORE: England Under-20 World Cup win: FA thanks Premier League & EFL clubs

