McCarthy takes over as Cape Town head coach

Benni McCarthy has signed a three-year deal

Former South African striker Benni McCarthy has been appointed the new head coach of Premier Soccer League club, Cape Town City.

South Africa's record goal-scorer with 32 goals signed a three-year deal to replace Eric Tinkler who joined SuperSport United last week.

"In my role as a coach, I have stolen a little bit from all coaches I've worked with," the 39-year-old said at his unveiling on Tuesday.

"But, in the end, I still want to be myself - I want to take what I've learnt and incorporate it into my own style of coaching."

McCarthy played for Portuguese side Porto when they won the Uefa Champions League in 2004 under the guidance of Jose Mourinho.

He also played for Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam, Celta Vigo of Spain, as well as English clubs Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

McCarthy holds a Uefa coaching license and has previously worked as an assistant at Belgian top-flight club St. Truiden.