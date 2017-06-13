Jordan Pickford: Everton agree £30m deal with Sunderland

Pickford impressed last season, despite Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League

Everton have agreed a £30m deal with Sunderland for keeper Jordan Pickford.

Pickford, who is currently on duty with England Under-21s before the European Championship, is expected to have a medical and complete the formalities of the deal when he returns.

The 23-year-old will become the most expensive British keeper if he completes the move.

Pickford made 29 top-flight appearances last season but could not prevent Sunderland being relegated.

He joined the Black Cats' academy in 2010 and had spells out on loan at Darlington, Alfreton Town, Burton Albion, Carlisle United, Bradford City and Preston.

Pickford then made his first-team debut for Sunderland in a 3-1 FA Cup defeat by Arsenal in January 2016.

More to follow.