BBC Sport - Welsh Premier League celebrates 25th anniversary

Welsh Premier League celebrates 25 years

BBC Wales Sport looks back on the early days of the Welsh Premier League, which celebrates its 25th anniversary this month.

The fledgling League of Wales was won by Cwmbran Town in 1992-93 and they who would become Wales' first representatives in the European Cup.

