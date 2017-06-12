BBC Sport - Premier League clubs 'have duty' to England U20 stars - Sinclair

Clubs 'have duty' to develop England U20 stars - Sinclair

Former England international Trevor Sinclair says Premier League and Championship clubs "have a responsibility" to help develop the U20 England players who won the World Cup.

WATCH MORE: England win U20 World Cup

Top videos

Video

Clubs 'have duty' to develop England U20 stars - Sinclair

Video

Collapse! Sri Lanka lose four wickets for six runs

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Highlights: England win the U20 World Cup

Video

'A sacred moment' - Bolt wins last race in Jamaica

Video

Woodman makes incredible penalty save

Video

'Comical, diabolical, dismal, abysmal' - South Africa's three run-outs

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Brownlees enjoy glorious Leeds homecoming

Video

'Absolutely amazing' - Brownlees salute Leeds crowd

Video

Calvert-Lewin scores winner in U20 World Cup final

Audio

LIONS: A big performance, Barrett vs Farrell and Love Island

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Duffy wins women's World Triathlon in Leeds

Video

'I'd rather be a lock in Wales sometimes,' jokes Biggar

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics
Sport england free

Postnatal Activity Classes

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired