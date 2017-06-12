BBC Sport - Premier League clubs 'have duty' to England U20 stars - Sinclair
Clubs 'have duty' to develop England U20 stars - Sinclair
Former England international Trevor Sinclair says Premier League and Championship clubs "have a responsibility" to help develop the U20 England players who won the World Cup.
