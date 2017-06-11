Joe Hart: England goalkeeper does not think Man City will price him out of move

Hart made 36 appearances for Torino last season but kept just five clean sheets

England goalkeeper Joe Hart does not believe Manchester City will price him out of a move, but says he is yet to receive an offer.

Hart, 30, spent last season on loan at Torino after being told he was free to leave City by manager Pep Guardiola.

Claudio Bravo arrived as a replacement last August and last week City bought Ederson Moraes for £35m from Benfica.

"I need an offer first and then I need to work out my options if I have choices," said Hart.

"I'm not a kid any more, I can't just pack my stuff like a 19, 17-year-old and go on loan. I am a 30-year-old man with stuff I need to organise. I like stability.

"I've got nothing at the moment because I think people are focused on international duty and respecting that players are focusing on international duty," added Hart before England's friendly with France on Tuesday.

Hart, who was beaten by two Leigh Griffiths free-kicks in the 2-2 draw against Scotland, has recently been linked with a move to West Ham.

Hart said he "doesn't know" what City's asking price is for him, but added: "I certainly don't think they are going to try and price me out of a move.

"I think there's enough respect between the player and club.

"We're going to work together, there's no point in working against each other. There is no animosity between the two. They are going in their direction and I need to go in mine."