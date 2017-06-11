Football transfer gossip: Morata, Ibrahimovic, Mbappe, James, Mahrez, Verratti

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Transfer news

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has convinced Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata, 24, to join the club - with an offer expected on Monday. (Marca)

Morata has dropped a hint on social media that he could be joining United, after he 'liked' an Instagram post appearing to confirm an imminent move. (Metro)

United could offer 35-year-old Zlatan Ibrahimovic a short-term deal, despite releasing him, if the Swedish striker recovers successfully from knee surgery. (Manchester Evening News)

Paris St-Germain have made a huge step towards sealing a deal for Monaco's 18-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe, who is also wanted by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United. (L'Equipe - in French)

Chelsea are favourites to sign Real Madrid's Colombian attacking midfielder James Rodriguez, 25. (AS - in Spanish)

Liverpool are ready to make a last attempt to stop midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, 23, from signing a new £100,000-a-week contract with Arsenal. (Daily Express)

Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal for Monaco's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 23. (Manchester Evening News)

Algeria winger Riyad Mahrez, 26, has not ruled out staying at Leicester City for the new season, despite making clear his intentions to leave the club this summer. (Leicester Mercury)

Mahrez says he has not had any formal offers yet. (Elheddaf Television via Sky Sports)

Manchester City keeper Joe Hart's England career could be in jeopardy, with no club offers for the 30-year-old after his loan spell with Torino. (Daily Mirror)

West Ham are ready to offer Hart a Premier League a move. (Sun)

France defender Laurent Koscielny, 31, has distanced himself from reports linking him with Marseille, saying he is happy at Arsenal. (Telefoot via ESPN)

Italy striker Andrea Belotti, 23, wants to stay at Torino and might refuse to leave even if a team meets his 100 million euro release clause, according to club president Urbano Cairo. (Radio 24 via Four Four Two)

Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, 18, will sign a new deal at AC Milan. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Huddersfield Town are hoping to make Reims' French central defender Julian Jeanvier, 25, their first signing following promotion to the Premier League. (Daily Mail)

West Brom and Newcastle are both keen on Celtic's 26-year-old Scotland striker Leigh Griffiths. (Daily Mirror)

Uruguayan forward Gustavo Viera, 16, is set to attract interest from several Premier League teams - with his club, Montevideo-based side Liverpool, expecting him to move to Europe. (Sun)

Barcelona are set to make an £88m bid for Marco Verratti after the 24-year-old midfielder declared that he wants to leave Paris St-Germain. (Daily Mail)

Hibernian's Scottish forward Jason Cummings, 21, on the verge of joining former Rangers boss Mark Warburton at Nottingham Forest. (Scottish Sun)

The Back Pages

Meanwhile...

A resourceful Birmingham City fan drew the club's new away strip with felt tip to make sure he was the first to wear it - and fooled fellow supporters. (Birmingham Mail)

Striker Emmanuel Adebayor has revealed that the worst decision of his controversial career was joining Crystal Palace, for whom he scored just one goal in 15 appearances last year. (Daily Mirror)

A former Barcelona director has lamented the poor crowd at the Nou Camp for Saturday's friendly game featuring members of the team that won the 1992 European Cup, including Pep Guardiola and Ronald Koeman. (Daily Mail)

Former Real Madrid player Luis Figo, 44, offered a reminder of his greatest days as a player after he fired in a free-kick during a legends match against Roma. (Sun)

Raheem Sterling has learned how to knit with a Manchester City fan. (Dugout)

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has swapped his football boots for boxing gloves while training with the Chilean national team in a video posted on his Instagram account. (Sun)

Sunderland found an inventive way to launch their new home kit, by allowing a local team to wear it in a match and streaming the game on Facebook. (Facebook)