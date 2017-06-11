BBC Sport - U20 World Cup: The moment England U20's became world champions

The moment England U20's won the World Cup

Watch the full-time scenes and trophy lift as England U20's win the World Cup thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin's first-half goal against Venezuela.

READ MORE:England beat Venezuela to win biggest international tournament since 1966

Available to UK users only.

