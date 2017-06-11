Knowledge Musona hits a hat-trick as Zimbabwe beat Liberia

Knowledge Musona's hat-trick helped Zimbabwe beat

Zimbabwe captain Knowledge Musona hit a hat-trick as his new-look national side beat Liberia 3-0 in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier in Harare on Sunday.

Musona took over the captaincy after Willard Katsande - who had skippered the Warriors at this year's Nations Cup in Gabon - was dropped.

Belgium-based Musona heralded in a new era for Zimbabwean football with a sterling performance in the Group G encounter.

Friday: Grp H: Ivory Coast 2-3 Guinea Grp A: Sudan 1-3 Madagascar Grp G: DR Congo 3-1 Congo Grp E: Libya 5-1 Seychelles Grp I: Burkina Faso 3-1 Angola Saturday: Grp C: Mali 2-1 Gabon Grp B: Malawi 1-0 Comoros Grp A: Senegal 3-0 Equatorial Guinea Grp C: Burundi 3-0 South Sudan Sunday: Grp K: Zambia 0-1 Mozambique Grp G: Zimbabwe 3-0 Liberia Grp I: Botswana 0-1 Mauritania Grp H: CAR 2-1 Rwanda Grp B: Cameroon 1-0 Morocco Grp D: Benin v The Gambia (1500) Grp J: Niger 0-0 Swaziland Grp F: Ghana v Ethiopia (1530) Grp K: Guinea-Bissau 1-0 Namibia Grp L: Cape Verde v Uganda (1730 - postponed to Sunday) Grp E: Nigeria 0-2 South Africa Grp D: Algeria v Togo (2100) Grp F: Sierra Leone 2-1 Kenya Grp J: Tunisia v Egypt (2200) Grp L: Tanzania 1-1 Lesotho

Musona's first strike came on 24 minutes, with Zimbabwe taking that one-goal advantage into the break.

His second came just five minutes into the second half and the Warriors captain was able to celebrate his hat-trick with a goal in the 63rd minute.

The result puts Zimbabwe top of Group G, after DR Congo beat Congo Brazzaville 3-1 on Saturday.

Zimbabwe are targeting a fourth appearance at the Nations Cup finals.

In Group H, a late goal from Salif Keita earned Central African Republic a 2-1 win over Rwanda on Sunday.

CAR took the lead in the 70th minute through Junior Gourrier, but AS Vita Club striker Earnest Sugira equalised for the visitors right at the death.

Just when the Amavubi thought they had secured a valuable point on the road, Keita struck CAR's winner in the third minute of added time to snatch all three points.

The twelve group winners plus the best three group runners-up will qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations along with the hosts Cameroon.