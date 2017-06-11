BBC Sport - U20 World Cup final: Woodman makes incredible penalty save

Woodman makes incredible penalty save

Watch as Freddie Woodman makes an incredible one-handed penalty save to deny Venezuela's Adalberto Penaranda in the U20 World Cup final.

Follow live video and text coverage of the game here.

Available to UK users only.

