Woodman makes incredible penalty save
- From the section Football
Watch as Freddie Woodman makes an incredible one-handed penalty save to deny Venezuela's Adalberto Penaranda in the U20 World Cup final.
Follow live video and text coverage of the game here.
Available to UK users only.
