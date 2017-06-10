BBC Sport - Scotland 2-2 England: Harry Kane celebrates 'a point gained'

Scotland draw is a point gained - Kane

Harry Kane is positive about England's 2-2 draw with Scotland, describing it is "a point gained" after his late equaliser cancelled out two stunning Leigh Griffiths free kicks, in their 2018 World Cup qualifier.

MATCH REPORT: Scotland 2-2 England

PLAYER RATINGS: Scotland v England - how the players rated

