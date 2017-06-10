BBC Sport - Scotland 2-2 England: Harry Kane celebrates 'a point gained'
Scotland draw is a point gained - Kane
- From the section Football
Harry Kane is positive about England's 2-2 draw with Scotland, describing it is "a point gained" after his late equaliser cancelled out two stunning Leigh Griffiths free kicks, in their 2018 World Cup qualifier.
MATCH REPORT: Scotland 2-2 England
PLAYER RATINGS: Scotland v England - how the players rated
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired