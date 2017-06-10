Victor Lindelof: Manchester United agree £31m deal for Benfica defender

Victor Lindelof joined Benfica from Vasteras SK and played for the Lisbon side's youth team

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m (35m euros).

United say the deal is now subject to international clearance, the agreement of personal terms and a medical, which will take place next week.

Lindelof, who has been capped 12 times by his country, is due to play in a friendly in Norway on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who has been with Benfica since 2012, will be United's first signing of the summer.

Lindelof made 47 appearances for the Portuguese side last season, helping them win a domestic league and cup double.