Victor Lindelof: Manchester United agree £31m deal for Benfica defender

Victor Lindelof
Victor Lindelof joined Benfica from Vasteras SK and played for the Lisbon side's youth team

Manchester United have agreed a deal to sign Sweden defender Victor Lindelof from Benfica for £31m (35m euros).

United say the deal is now subject to international clearance, the agreement of personal terms and a medical, which will take place next week.

Lindelof, who has been capped 12 times by his country, is due to play in a friendly in Norway on Tuesday.

The 22-year-old centre-back, who has been with Benfica since 2012, will be United's first signing of the summer.

Lindelof made 47 appearances for the Portuguese side last season, helping them win a domestic league and cup double.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Women on pontoon

Columbia Threadneedle World Triathlon Leeds
A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired