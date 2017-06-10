BBC Sport - 'First time I have felt bad for the other team' - says NI's Jonny Evans

'First time I have felt bad for the other team' - NI's Evans

Jonny Evans says he has sympathy for Azerbaijan as Northern Ireland grab a late winner in the World Cup qualifier in Baku.

"It is a great feeling for us. We have been on the receiving end of those and it is not nice," said the West Brom defender.

"This is the first time I have felt bad for the other team because I thought they were excellent."

