BBC Sport - 'First time I have felt bad for the other team' - says NI's Jonny Evans
'First time I have felt bad for the other team' - NI's Evans
- From the section Football
Jonny Evans says he has sympathy for Azerbaijan as Northern Ireland grab a late winner in the World Cup qualifier in Baku.
"It is a great feeling for us. We have been on the receiving end of those and it is not nice," said the West Brom defender.
"This is the first time I have felt bad for the other team because I thought they were excellent."
