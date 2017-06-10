2018 World Cup qualifier: How the England players rated in Scotland draw

Despite the draw against Scotland, England remain top of Group F

England came from behind in the 93rd minute to snatch a point against Scotland in 2018 World Cup qualifying.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain had given Gareth Southgate's side the lead, before two wonderful free-kicks from Leigh Griffths put Scotland ahead late on, but Harry Kane volleyed in an equaliser in injury time.

Who stood out in the thriller at Hampden Park? BBC Sport's Phil McNulty marks the England players:

England (4-2-3-1)

Joe Hart (goalkeeper) 4

Scotland scored with two of their three shots on target against Joe Hart

Poor positioning for first Griffiths free-kick - not helped by his wall - but now a vulnerable keeper with weaknesses exposed. Time for change.

Kyle Walker (full-back) 6

Solid enough and a threat going forward but can still be a danger to himself and England in the penalty area.

Gary Cahill (centre-back) 5

Not the composure and authority of his performances with Chelsea. Unusually unsettled.

Chris Smalling (centre-back) 5

Edgy performance. Gave the ball away and was often too hurried in possession.

Ryan Bertrand (full-back) 6

Some good link-up play down the left and solid once more.

Jake Livermore (central midfielder) 6

Jake Livermore attempted 75 passes and won possession back nine times - more than any other player on the pitch

One of England's better performers - which isn't saying much - and had a shot deflected against the post.

Eric Dier (central midfielder) 4

Very poor. Booked, wasteful in possession and ineffective.

Adam Lallana (attacking midfielder) 7

Tough choice but just about the best of a poor England team on this day. Energetic, creative but should have scored with a header - but still not much above average for this very good player.

Dele Alli (attacking midfielder) 5

Rattled by a very predictable early challenge from Scott Brown and rarely showed the brilliance everyone knows he has.

Marcus Rashford (attacking midfielder) 4

Marcus Rashford lost possession of the ball 23 times - more than any other player

Looked like a young player who has had a long season. Leg-weary and ineffective.

Harry Kane (striker) 6

Largely frustrating day for England's captain but rescued his manager, his performance and his match-rating by poaching that equaliser.

Substitutes

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (for Rashford 65 minutes) 6: Had an impact with his goal - not sure about the celebration in front of Scotland's fans.

Raheem Sterling (for Alli 83 minutes) 6: Only on for 10 minutes but delivered cross for Kane's equaliser.

Jermain Defoe (for Livermore 92 minutes): No rating.