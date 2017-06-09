Scotland v England: Harry Kane to captain Three Lions at Hampden

Media playback is not supported on this device Kane eyes England captaincy

World Cup qualifier: Scotland v England Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 10 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Tottenham striker Harry Kane will captain England against Scotland in Saturday's World Cup qualifier at Hampden Park.

Kane will be making his first appearance for his country since 4 September 2016 because of injury.

England's last permanent captain was Wayne Rooney, who has been left out of the squad.

"I wanted to give him that boost," said England boss Gareth Southgate. "He was pretty chuffed. It's a great honour."

Kane will be making his 18th appearance for the Three Lions, having made his debut for the senior side against Lithuania under Roy Hodgson on 27 March 2015.

He came off the bench to score in the 4-0 Euro 2016 qualifying win at Wembley after replacing Rooney.

Scotland v England - last six meetings Nov 2016: England 3-0 Scotland (WCQ) Nov 1999: England 0-1 Scotland (ECQ) Nov 2014: Scotland 1-3 England (F) Nov 1999: Scotland 0-2 England (ECQ) Aug 2013: England 3-2 Scotland (F) Jun 1996: England 2-0 Scotland (EC)

"We have several players who have excellent leadership qualities," added Southgate.

"Harry is a player who we have worked with in the Under-21s before. He's got a terrific mentality and I know he is delighted to be leading the team."

Former England captain Alan Shearer was quick to congratulate Kane

Kane, England's 119th captain, scored 35 goals in 38 league and cup appearances for Premier League runners-up Spurs in 2016-17.

England team-mate Adam Lallana said Kane deserved to lead his country.

"I'm absolutely delighted for Harry, I've been so impressed by him. He's demonstrated why he's one of the world's best players," added the Liverpool midfielder.

Group F leaders England are six points clear of fourth-placed Scotland with five games remaining.

'Not a permanent appointment as England captain'

Analysis: Radio 5 live's football correspondent John Murray

This is not a permanent appointment as England captain. Gareth Southgate was very keen to stress that they are developing a group of five or six leaders who can play that role for England.

It is interesting that he has been chosen as captain for this game - which is the hardest game in the group.