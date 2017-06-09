Netherlands 5-0 Luxembourg

Wesley Sneijder won his first cap for the Netherlands in 2003

Dick Advocaat won his first game back in charge of the Netherlands as the Dutch hammered Luxembourg 5-0 to boost their chances of World Cup qualification.

The former Sunderland boss, 69, is starting his third spell as national team boss.

Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sneijder scored on the night he won a record 131st cap, while Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen added a late penalty.

The Dutch are still third in Group A.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben and Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes also found the net.

Only the winners of each group are guaranteed a place at next summer's finals in Russia, with the eight best second-placed sides competing in the play-offs.

Sweden are the new leaders in Group A after an injury-time winner from Ola Toivonen saw them beat France 2-1.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored a stunning left-footed strike from 20 yards to put the previous leaders ahead but Jimmy Durmaz equalised and former Sunderland forward Toivonen scored in the 93rd minute from 50 yards after a poor clearance from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Sweden have not qualified for the finals since 2006.

No current international player has scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo's 73 - he is four behind Pele's haul for Brazil

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his scoring form with two headers as Portugal beat Latvia 3-0 in Riga. The Real Madrid forward, who scored twice in last weekend's Champions League final win, now has 73 goals for his country.

Portugal remain in second place in their group, three points behind Switzerland, who won 2-0 in the Faroe Islands thanks to goals from Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Belgium remain in control in Group H after a comfortable 2-0 win in Estonia, West Brom forward Nacer Chadli on target, while Gibraltar were minutes away from avoiding defeat for the first time in a competitive fixture until Pieros Sotiriou scored an 87th-minute winner in a 2-1 win for Cyprus.

Andorra did get a rare win however - ending a 66-match winless run by beating Hungary 1-0.

Marc Rebes scored the only goal with a looping header which caught Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi out.

Andorra's previous, and only other, win in a competitive match was a 1-0 victory over Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier in October 2004.