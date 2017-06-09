World Cup Qualifying - European - Group A
Netherlands 5-0 Luxembourg

Wesley Sneijder
Wesley Sneijder won his first cap for the Netherlands in 2003

Dick Advocaat won his first game back in charge of the Netherlands as the Dutch hammered Luxembourg 5-0 to boost their chances of World Cup qualification.

The former Sunderland boss, 69, is starting his third spell as national team boss.

Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sneijder scored on the night he won a record 131st cap, while Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen added a late penalty.

The Dutch are still third in Group A.

Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben and Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes also found the net.

Only the winners of each group are guaranteed a place at next summer's finals in Russia, with the eight best second-placed sides competing in the play-offs.

Sweden are the new leaders in Group A after an injury-time winner from Ola Toivonen saw them beat France 2-1.

Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored a stunning left-footed strike from 20 yards to put the previous leaders ahead but Jimmy Durmaz equalised and former Sunderland forward Toivonen scored in the 93rd minute from 50 yards after a poor clearance from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

Sweden have not qualified for the finals since 2006.

Cristiano Ronaldo
No current international player has scored more goals than Cristiano Ronaldo's 73 - he is four behind Pele's haul for Brazil

Cristiano Ronaldo continued his scoring form with two headers as Portugal beat Latvia 3-0 in Riga. The Real Madrid forward, who scored twice in last weekend's Champions League final win, now has 73 goals for his country.

Portugal remain in second place in their group, three points behind Switzerland, who won 2-0 in the Faroe Islands thanks to goals from Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri.

Belgium remain in control in Group H after a comfortable 2-0 win in Estonia, West Brom forward Nacer Chadli on target, while Gibraltar were minutes away from avoiding defeat for the first time in a competitive fixture until Pieros Sotiriou scored an 87th-minute winner in a 2-1 win for Cyprus.

Andorra did get a rare win however - ending a 66-match winless run by beating Hungary 1-0.

Marc Rebes scored the only goal with a looping header which caught Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi out.

Andorra's previous, and only other, win in a competitive match was a 1-0 victory over Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier in October 2004.

Line-ups

Netherlands

  • 1Cillessen
  • 2Veltman
  • 3de VrijBooked at 78mins
  • 4Hoedt
  • 5Blind
  • 8Wijnaldum
  • 6Strootman
  • 11RobbenSubstituted forLensat 73'minutes
  • 10SneijderSubstituted forAkéat 82'minutes
  • 7DepaySubstituted forPromesat 66'minutes
  • 9Janssen

Substitutes

  • 12Martins Indi
  • 13Padt
  • 14de Ligt
  • 15Tete
  • 16Aké
  • 17Promes
  • 18Dost
  • 19Lens
  • 20Klaassen
  • 21Vilhena
  • 22Zoet
  • 23Toornstra

Luxembourg

  • 1Schon
  • 18JansBooked at 16mins
  • 2ChanotSubstituted forDelgadoat 26'minutes
  • 3Mahmutovic
  • 4MalgetBooked at 55mins
  • 16Thill
  • 10ThillBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGersonat 54'minutes
  • 8Martins PereiraBooked at 90mins
  • 14RodriguesSubstituted forBohnertat 85'minutes
  • 11Bensi
  • 20Turpel

Substitutes

  • 5Bohnert
  • 6Hall
  • 7Gerson
  • 9Veiga
  • 12Roulez
  • 13Skenderovic
  • 15Delgado
  • 19Jänisch
  • 21Deville
  • 22Ostrowski
  • 23Cabral
Referee:
Bartosz Frankowski

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamLuxembourg
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home17
Away9
Shots on Target
Home10
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home12
Away19

Live Text

Final del partido, Holanda 5, Luxembourg 0.

Full Time

Final segunda parte, Holanda 5, Luxembourg 0.

Corner, Holanda. Corner cometido por Enes Mahmutovic.

Booking

Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) ha sido amonestado con tarjeta amarilla por juego peligroso.

Quincy Promes (Holanda) ha recibido una falta en la banda izquierda.

Falta de Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg).

Remate parado junto al lado derecho de la portería. Sébastien Thill (Luxembourg) remate con la izquierda desde fuera del área.

Falta de Daley Blind (Holanda).

Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) ha recibido una falta en campo contrario.

Substitution

Cambio en Luxembourg, entra al campo Florian Bohnert sustituyendo a Gerson Rodrigues.

Goal!

¡Gooooool! Holanda 5, Luxembourg 0. Vincent Janssen (Holanda) convirtió el penalti remate con la izquierda a la escuadra izquierda.

Penalti del Holanda. Vincent Janssen sufrió falta en el área.

Penalti cometido por Ralph Schon (Luxembourg) tras una falta dentro del área.

Substitution

Cambio en Holanda, entra al campo Nathan Aké sustituyendo a Wesley Sneijder.

Corner, Luxembourg. Corner cometido por Joël Veltman.

Booking

Stefan de Vrij (Holanda) ha sido amonestado con tarjeta amarilla por juego peligroso.

Falta de Stefan de Vrij (Holanda).

David Turpel (Luxembourg) ha recibido una falta en campo contrario.

Falta de Vincent Janssen (Holanda).

Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) ha recibido una falta en la zona defensiva.

Remate fallado por Jeremain Lens (Holanda) remate con la derecha desde fuera del área que sale rozando el larguero.

Wesley Sneijder (Holanda) ha recibido una falta en la banda izquierda.

Falta de Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg).

Kevin Strootman (Holanda) ha recibido una falta en campo contrario.

Falta de Lars Gerson (Luxembourg).

Substitution

Cambio en Holanda, entra al campo Jeremain Lens sustituyendo a Arjen Robben.

Se reanuda el partido.

El juego está detenido debido a una lesión de Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).

Goal!

¡Gooooool! Holanda 4, Luxembourg 0. Quincy Promes (Holanda) remate de cabeza desde muy cerca por bajo, junto al palo izquierdo. Asistencia de Stefan de Vrij con un centro al área.

Remate rechazado de Kevin Malget (Luxembourg) remate con la derecha desde fuera del área. Asistencia de Gerson Rodrigues.

Corner, Holanda. Corner cometido por Ralph Schon.

Remate parado por bajo a la izquierda. Arjen Robben (Holanda) remate con la izquierda desde fuera del área. Asistencia de Georginio Wijnaldum.

Remate fallado por Wesley Sneijder (Holanda) remate con la izquierda desde fuera del área que se le va demasiado alto. Asistencia de Arjen Robben.

Arjen Robben (Holanda) ha recibido una falta en campo contrario.

Falta de Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).

Substitution

Cambio en Holanda, entra al campo Quincy Promes sustituyendo a Memphis Depay.

Remate fallado por Kevin Malget (Luxembourg) remate con la derecha desde la banda izquierda el balón se pierde por el lado derecho de la portería. Asistencia de Enes Mahmutovic.

Goal!

¡Gooooool! Holanda 3, Luxembourg 0. Georginio Wijnaldum (Holanda) remate con la izquierda desde el centro del área al centro de la portería.

Falta de Daley Blind (Holanda).

Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) ha recibido una falta en la zona defensiva.

Find out more

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sweden6411124813
2France6411115613
3Netherlands6312136710
4Bulgaria6303912-39
5Belarus6123411-75
6Luxembourg6015617-111

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland6600123918
2Portugal65012231915
3Hungary62138717
4Faroe Islands6123210-85
5Andorra6114213-114
6Latvia6105212-103

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany55002011915
2Northern Ireland5311102810
3Czech Rep52218448
4Azerbaijan521238-57
5Norway510459-43
6San Marino5005123-220

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Serbia5320126611
2R. of Ireland532073411
3Wales51408447
4Austria52128717
5Georgia502348-42
6Moldova5014213-111

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland5410126613
2Montenegro521210647
3Denmark52127527
4Romania51316426
5Armenia5203610-46
6Kazakhstan5023313-102

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England541080813
2Slovakia530210379
3Slovenia52214318
4Scotland521278-17
5Lithuania512259-45
6Malta5005213-110

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain54101921713
2Italy5410134913
3Israel53029909
4Albania520348-46
5Macedonia5104711-43
6Liechtenstein5005119-180

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium65102422216
2Greece6330103712
3Bos-Herze6321135811
4Cyprus621359-47
5Estonia6114517-124
6Gibraltar6006324-210

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia54101111013
2Iceland531186210
3Ukraine52217438
4Turkey52217528
5Finland501438-51
6Kosovo5014214-121
View full World Cup Qualifying - European tables

