Final del partido, Holanda 5, Luxembourg 0.
Netherlands 5-0 Luxembourg
-
- From the section European Football
Dick Advocaat won his first game back in charge of the Netherlands as the Dutch hammered Luxembourg 5-0 to boost their chances of World Cup qualification.
The former Sunderland boss, 69, is starting his third spell as national team boss.
Galatasaray midfielder Wesley Sneijder scored on the night he won a record 131st cap, while Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen added a late penalty.
The Dutch are still third in Group A.
Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, Bayern Munich forward Arjen Robben and Spartak Moscow's Quincy Promes also found the net.
Only the winners of each group are guaranteed a place at next summer's finals in Russia, with the eight best second-placed sides competing in the play-offs.
Sweden are the new leaders in Group A after an injury-time winner from Ola Toivonen saw them beat France 2-1.
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud scored a stunning left-footed strike from 20 yards to put the previous leaders ahead but Jimmy Durmaz equalised and former Sunderland forward Toivonen scored in the 93rd minute from 50 yards after a poor clearance from Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.
Sweden have not qualified for the finals since 2006.
Cristiano Ronaldo continued his scoring form with two headers as Portugal beat Latvia 3-0 in Riga. The Real Madrid forward, who scored twice in last weekend's Champions League final win, now has 73 goals for his country.
Portugal remain in second place in their group, three points behind Switzerland, who won 2-0 in the Faroe Islands thanks to goals from Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka and Stoke winger Xherdan Shaqiri.
Belgium remain in control in Group H after a comfortable 2-0 win in Estonia, West Brom forward Nacer Chadli on target, while Gibraltar were minutes away from avoiding defeat for the first time in a competitive fixture until Pieros Sotiriou scored an 87th-minute winner in a 2-1 win for Cyprus.
Andorra did get a rare win however - ending a 66-match winless run by beating Hungary 1-0.
Marc Rebes scored the only goal with a looping header which caught Hungary goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi out.
Andorra's previous, and only other, win in a competitive match was a 1-0 victory over Macedonia in a World Cup qualifier in October 2004.
Line-ups
Netherlands
- 1Cillessen
- 2Veltman
- 3de VrijBooked at 78mins
- 4Hoedt
- 5Blind
- 8Wijnaldum
- 6Strootman
- 11RobbenSubstituted forLensat 73'minutes
- 10SneijderSubstituted forAkéat 82'minutes
- 7DepaySubstituted forPromesat 66'minutes
- 9Janssen
Substitutes
- 12Martins Indi
- 13Padt
- 14de Ligt
- 15Tete
- 16Aké
- 17Promes
- 18Dost
- 19Lens
- 20Klaassen
- 21Vilhena
- 22Zoet
- 23Toornstra
Luxembourg
- 1Schon
- 18JansBooked at 16mins
- 2ChanotSubstituted forDelgadoat 26'minutes
- 3Mahmutovic
- 4MalgetBooked at 55mins
- 16Thill
- 10ThillBooked at 50minsSubstituted forGersonat 54'minutes
- 8Martins PereiraBooked at 90mins
- 14RodriguesSubstituted forBohnertat 85'minutes
- 11Bensi
- 20Turpel
Substitutes
- 5Bohnert
- 6Hall
- 7Gerson
- 9Veiga
- 12Roulez
- 13Skenderovic
- 15Delgado
- 19Jänisch
- 21Deville
- 22Ostrowski
- 23Cabral
- Referee:
- Bartosz Frankowski
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Final segunda parte, Holanda 5, Luxembourg 0.
Corner, Holanda. Corner cometido por Enes Mahmutovic.
Booking
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) ha sido amonestado con tarjeta amarilla por juego peligroso.
Quincy Promes (Holanda) ha recibido una falta en la banda izquierda.
Falta de Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg).
Remate parado junto al lado derecho de la portería. Sébastien Thill (Luxembourg) remate con la izquierda desde fuera del área.
Falta de Daley Blind (Holanda).
Stefano Bensi (Luxembourg) ha recibido una falta en campo contrario.
Substitution
Cambio en Luxembourg, entra al campo Florian Bohnert sustituyendo a Gerson Rodrigues.
Goal!
¡Gooooool! Holanda 5, Luxembourg 0. Vincent Janssen (Holanda) convirtió el penalti remate con la izquierda a la escuadra izquierda.
Penalti del Holanda. Vincent Janssen sufrió falta en el área.
Penalti cometido por Ralph Schon (Luxembourg) tras una falta dentro del área.
Substitution
Cambio en Holanda, entra al campo Nathan Aké sustituyendo a Wesley Sneijder.
Corner, Luxembourg. Corner cometido por Joël Veltman.
Booking
Stefan de Vrij (Holanda) ha sido amonestado con tarjeta amarilla por juego peligroso.
Falta de Stefan de Vrij (Holanda).
David Turpel (Luxembourg) ha recibido una falta en campo contrario.
Falta de Vincent Janssen (Holanda).
Lars Gerson (Luxembourg) ha recibido una falta en la zona defensiva.
Remate fallado por Jeremain Lens (Holanda) remate con la derecha desde fuera del área que sale rozando el larguero.
Wesley Sneijder (Holanda) ha recibido una falta en la banda izquierda.
Falta de Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg).
Kevin Strootman (Holanda) ha recibido una falta en campo contrario.
Falta de Lars Gerson (Luxembourg).
Substitution
Cambio en Holanda, entra al campo Jeremain Lens sustituyendo a Arjen Robben.
Se reanuda el partido.
El juego está detenido debido a una lesión de Laurent Jans (Luxembourg).
Goal!
¡Gooooool! Holanda 4, Luxembourg 0. Quincy Promes (Holanda) remate de cabeza desde muy cerca por bajo, junto al palo izquierdo. Asistencia de Stefan de Vrij con un centro al área.
Remate rechazado de Kevin Malget (Luxembourg) remate con la derecha desde fuera del área. Asistencia de Gerson Rodrigues.
Corner, Holanda. Corner cometido por Ralph Schon.
Remate parado por bajo a la izquierda. Arjen Robben (Holanda) remate con la izquierda desde fuera del área. Asistencia de Georginio Wijnaldum.
Remate fallado por Wesley Sneijder (Holanda) remate con la izquierda desde fuera del área que se le va demasiado alto. Asistencia de Arjen Robben.
Arjen Robben (Holanda) ha recibido una falta en campo contrario.
Falta de Kevin Malget (Luxembourg).
Substitution
Cambio en Holanda, entra al campo Quincy Promes sustituyendo a Memphis Depay.
Remate fallado por Kevin Malget (Luxembourg) remate con la derecha desde la banda izquierda el balón se pierde por el lado derecho de la portería. Asistencia de Enes Mahmutovic.
Goal!
¡Gooooool! Holanda 3, Luxembourg 0. Georginio Wijnaldum (Holanda) remate con la izquierda desde el centro del área al centro de la portería.
Falta de Daley Blind (Holanda).
Christopher Martins Pereira (Luxembourg) ha recibido una falta en la zona defensiva.