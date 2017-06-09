Garry Monk: Middlesbrough offer manager's job to former Leeds United boss

Garry Monk won 47% of his games in charge of Leeds United

Former Leeds United boss Garry Monk has been offered the Middlesbrough manager's job by chairman Steve Gibson.

After several candidates were interviewed, BBC Sport understands Monk is Boro's preferred candidate.

Monk, 38, left Leeds on 25 May after being unable to "reach an agreement" with new owner Andrea Radrizzani.

He managed Swansea City in the Premier League between 2014 and 2015 before guiding Leeds to a seventh-placed finish in the Championship last season.

Middlesbrough finished 19th and were relegated from the Premier League after winning just five of their 38 games under previous bosses Aitor Karanka and Steve Agnew.

Agnew took over from Karanka on 16 March on a temporary basis and could not prevent Boro going down.

Monk, who was appointed on a one-year rolling contract at Leeds in June 2016, had been expected to sign a new deal after Radrizzani gained full control of the club from Massimo Cellino.

However, Monk left saying he was unable to "agree a suitable way for us all to move forward together".