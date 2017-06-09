BBC Sport - Serbia v Wales: 2012 loss was my 'worst night in a Welsh shirt '- Joe Allen

‘It was my worst night in a Welsh shirt’

Wales are a "million miles away" from the side which lost 6-1 to Serbia in 2012 says Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen.

Allen says Wales "want to set the record straight" in Sunday's 2018 World Cup qualifier in Belgrade.

