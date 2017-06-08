Efe Ambrose: Hibernian complete two-year deal for defender

Ambrose proved his worth in helping Hibs seal the Championship title and promotion

Hibernian have completed the signing of centre-back Efe Ambrose on a two-year deal after a successful spell on loan.

The Nigerian international, 28, helped the Edinburgh club clinch the Scottish Championship title after joining on a short-term deal from Celtic on 1 March.

He played 12 games at centre-back and right-back, scoring one goal.

Hibs required an endorsement from the Scottish Football Association and a visa prior to the permanent deal for Ambrose being ratified.

The club have already recruited midfielder Danny Swanson from St Johnstone and striker Simon Murray from Dundee United as they bolster their squad for a return to the Premiership.

Chief executive Leeann Dempster said: "Efe is a player of real quality, and one who excited the fans when he arrived on a short-term deal.

"The club as a whole are delighted to be bringing in a player with his quality and experience.

"[Manager] Neil [Lennon] was really keen to get Efe over the line, and we're delighted to have been able to achieve that.

"Bringing in a player like Efe is a coup and the supporters played their part. We now have over 11,300 season ticket holders; this is the sort of backing that helps us to bring in players with his quality as we prepare for the season ahead."