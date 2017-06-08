BBC Sport - Diego Costa: Five of his best goals for Chelsea
5 great Costa goals as he hints at Chelsea exit
- From the section Football
Watch five of Diego Costa's best goals, including a "sensational" goal against West Brom, as the Chelsea striker says he has been told by manager Antonio Conte that he is no longer in the club's plans.
