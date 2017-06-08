BBC Sport - Diego Costa: Five of his best goals for Chelsea

5 great Costa goals as he hints at Chelsea exit

Watch five of Diego Costa's best goals, including a "sensational" goal against West Brom, as the Chelsea striker says he has been told by manager Antonio Conte that he is no longer in the club's plans.

Available to UK users only.

READ MORE: Chelsea want to sell me - Costa

  • From the section Tennis

