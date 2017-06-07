Jamie Vardy: Injured England striker out of World Cup qualifier in Scotland
-
- From the section Football
Striker Jamie Vardy has withdrawn from the England squad for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden with a "minor injury".
The 30-year-old will also miss the friendly in France on 13 June.
A Football Association statement said Vardy suffered the problem in training on Tuesday.
Manager Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement, with Jermain Defoe, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford the strikers in the squad.
England are four points clear of Slovakia at the top of Group F after five of the 10 games.