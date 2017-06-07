Jamie Vardy: Injured England striker out of World Cup qualifier in Scotland

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy has scored six goals in 16 appearances for England

Striker Jamie Vardy has withdrawn from the England squad for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Scotland at Hampden with a "minor injury".

The 30-year-old will also miss the friendly in France on 13 June.

A Football Association statement said Vardy suffered the problem in training on Tuesday.

Manager Gareth Southgate will not call up a replacement, with Jermain Defoe, Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford the strikers in the squad.

England are four points clear of Slovakia at the top of Group F after five of the 10 games.

