Scotland v England: Mark McGhee urges players to inspire Hampden Roar

Mark McGhee scored for Scotland against England in 1984

World Cup qualifying: Scotland v England Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Saturday, 10 June Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on BBC Sport website

Mark McGhee is urging his Scotland players to help recreate "the loudest I have heard a crowd" when they face England in World Cup qualifying.

That is how Gordon Strachan's assistant fondly recalls finding the net against the Auld Enemy at Hampden Park in 1984.

And he believes the stadium can still host a world-class atmosphere.

"I think the players and ourselves have a huge responsibility towards creating the atmosphere if we start the game on a positive note," said McGhee.

Hampden's future as the national stadium will again come under scrutiny after Scottish FA chief executive Stewart Regan revealed that the governing body would be "considering the options" ahead of the current lease expiring in 2020.

But former striker McGhee, who tasted big occasions with Aberdeen, Celtic, Hamburg and Newcastle United, says this season's Scottish Cup final reminded him of his own experience in a 1-1 draw with England.

"It's the best moment of my career, without any shadow of a doubt," said the 60-year-old.

"The moment was the loudest I've ever heard a crowd in any of my experiences.

"I played in Kiev with Celtic with 101,000 there, I've played in five Scottish Cup finals, but that moment when I scored against England was the loudest noise I've ever heard on a football field. It was fantastic.

Gordon Strachan, Darren Fletcher and Mark McGhee aim to plot what the latter thinks would be a famous win

"I was at the cup final between Aberdeen and Celtic last week; what an atmosphere.

"I still believe it's a stadium that will generate an atmosphere if the supporters have something to get on their feet about."

McGhee thinks the rivalry between the nations is as strong as it was when he was a player and especially so considering the Scots' need for a victory in a group where they lie fourth, seven points behind leaders England.

He therefore thinks a victory "would be up there" with Scotland's best-ever results considering England have won their last three meetings.

McGhee does not think midfielder Robert Snodgrass was being unrealistic when he suggested Scotland could still win the group provided they beat England on Saturday.

"He's a professional, he's going to present a positive attitude and all of that will help us, because they are positive, they do believe," stressed the assistant boss.

"We're just silly enough to believe we can beat England and go on to win the group.

"If you look at the group and look at the table, if we beat England, we're four points behind them. Who knows?

"I think there is a very positive feeling since the Slovenia game.

"We get it from the fans - I meet fans all the time and there has been a lift since then and I think the players have had a lift from the result and also the reaction of the supporters."