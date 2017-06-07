Truro City chairman Peter Masters backs 'radical' Lee Hodges plans

Peter Masters has been chairman of Truro City since December 2012

Truro City chairman Peter Masters says the club backs manager Lee Hodges' plans to overhaul his squad.

The Cornish side released seven players after finishing one place above the National League South drop-zone last season, making three signings since.

Hodges was reappointed as boss in June 2016 and has one year left on his deal.

"Lee came up with some very radical plans, and that meant basically replacing quite a few players," Masters told BBC Sport.

"It was a case of either back him or sack him - that was the situation, and along with [co-owner] Philip Perryman we decided to give him the backing for next season."

Truro reached the sixth-tier play-offs in 2015-16 and will this weekend vote in favour of a National League proposal to change to six-team play-offs.

"This time around we've got a more positive approach - we can see where we're going and what we're doing, and Lee's got a full off-season to plan for this next season.

"It takes a couple of seasons to build with a new manager, to get up to a position where we can actually get into those play-offs again," Masters added.

"Our budget is higher than most other clubs in the league because of the area that we're in. I'm afraid we've got to pay a little bit more down here to get the quality we want."