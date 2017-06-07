Matt Dolan: Midfielder joins Newport County on two-year deal

Matt Dolan won promotion to the Championship with Yeovil in 2013 during a loan spell at the club.

Newport County have signed midfielder Matt Dolan from Yeovil Town on a two-year contract.

Dolan began his career at Middlesbrough before joining Bradford City in 2014, where he spent a season.

The 24-year-old spent the past two seasons at League Two club Yeovil, making over 70 appearances.

"I'm really excited having Matty in, he was one of my main targets this summer," Newport manager Mike Flynn said.

"He's ambitious and buys into what we're aiming to achieve with a successful season."

Hartlepool-born Dolan, who can also play in defence, said he was "excited for a new challenge."

"The manager's enthusiasm and ambition is really exciting and I'm looking forward to the upcoming season as we look to make it a really positive one," Dolan said.

