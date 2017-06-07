Gabriel Zakuani: Former Northampton Town defender joins Gillingham

Gabriel Zakuani
Gabriel Zakuani played in all 46 of Northampton's League One games last season after joining from Cambridge in June 2016

Gillingham have signed defender Gabriel Zakuani after he turned down a new deal with League One rivals Northampton.

Zakuani, 31, was offered a contract by the Cobblers "subject to an agreement being reached on his international commitments", but left the club in May.

The DR Congo international, who made 25 appearances for Northampton, has agreed a one-year contract with Gillingham.

He is their third signing since the end of last season, after deals for defenders Luke O'Neil and Alex Lacey.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Yoga in Action

Yoga
Badminton in action

Activities for 60+

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired