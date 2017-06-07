Gabriel Zakuani: Former Northampton Town defender joins Gillingham

Gabriel Zakuani played in all 46 of Northampton's League One games last season after joining from Cambridge in June 2016

Gillingham have signed defender Gabriel Zakuani after he turned down a new deal with League One rivals Northampton.

Zakuani, 31, was offered a contract by the Cobblers "subject to an agreement being reached on his international commitments", but left the club in May.

The DR Congo international, who made 25 appearances for Northampton, has agreed a one-year contract with Gillingham.

He is their third signing since the end of last season, after deals for defenders Luke O'Neil and Alex Lacey.