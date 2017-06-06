Luke O'Neill: Gillingham sign defender after Southend United exit

Luke O'Neill
Luke O'Neill was let go by Southend at the end of the season after 21 appearances this term

Gillingham have signed defender Luke O'Neill on a two-year deal after his release by League One rivals Southend.

The 25-year-old made 36 appearances for the Shrimpers across two season, having joined after leaving Burnley.

O'Neill said he moved to Ady Pennock's side despite other offers.

"The major part of me signing was after speaking with (boss) Ady and (director of football) Peter Taylor who filled me with confidence, assuring me that I would be playing games," he said.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Keeping Active

Multi-Sport Holiday Course
Buggycise in Action

Buggycise

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired