BBC Sport - England v Scotland: Jack Butland on England's Royal Marine boot camp
Butland on England's Royal Marine boot camp
- From the section Football
England goalkeeper Jack Butland tells BBC Sport's Ian Dennis about the England team's experience at a boot camp with the Royal Marines, as England prepare to face Scotland in Saturday's World Cup qualifier.
Listen to live coverage of Scotland v England on BBC Radio 5 live and on this website at 1700 BST on Saturday.
READ MORE: England players put through boot camp
