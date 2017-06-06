BBC Sport - Sead Kolasinac: New Arsenal player scores fastest own goal at 2014 World Cup

New Arsenal signing's record-breaking own goal

New Arsenal defender Sead Kolasinac scores the fastest own goal in World Cup history in the third minute of Bosnia-Herzegovina's 2-1 defeat against Argentina at the 2014 tournament.

