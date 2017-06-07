Football transfer gossip: Lacazette, Bellerin, Bonucci, Bertrand, Mbappe, Walker, Terry, Balotelli

For the latest gossip and debate, check out our Sportsday rolling news service every weekday, and for a list of all the completed deals, see our transfers page.

Arsenal are hopeful of securing the £50m signing of Lyon's France striker Alexandre Lacazette, 26, with the offer of a £200,000-a-week contract. (Sun)

Barcelona are aiming for a £45m deal for Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin, 22, before the end of June.(Independent)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry, 36, has held talks with Eddie Howe over a £100,000-a-week move to Bournemouth. (Sun)

Brighton have withdrawn their interest in former England skipper Terry because of the defender's wage demands. (London Evening Standard)

Chelsea are considering making another attempt to sign Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, 30, after missing out on Southampton's Virgil van Dijk, 25.(London Evening Standard)

Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing Southampton left-back Ryan Bertrand, 27.(Mirror)

City want to sign four full-backs this summer, with England international Bertrand, Tottenham's Kyle Walker, 27, and Monaco's Benjamin Mendy, 22, all on their shortlist. (Goal)

Sevilla are interested in Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, 23.(Don Balon, via Daily Star)

The Daily Express' back page on Wednesday

Real Madrid are focused on beating a host of Premier League clubs to sign 18-year-old Monaco forward Kylian Mbappe. (Independent)

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has told the Monaco forward he should only move to a club where he is guaranteed to play.(BeInSport, via Daily Mail)

Liverpool are willing to meet the £52m asking price for Real Madrid playmaker James Rodriguez, 25.(Don Balon, via Daily Express)

The Reds will refuse to pay over the odds for Roma winger Mohamed Salah, 24.(Liverpool Echo)

Wednesday's i Sport

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will take no part in the club's transfer negotiations this summer as the Portuguese says he is "fed up". (VLT, via Manchester Evening News)

Manchester United hope to seal the transfer of winger Ivan Perisic, 28, for well below his market value because of Inter Milan's pressure to bring in £26m by 30 June to meet Financial Fair Play regulations. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via Metro)

Everton manager Ronald Koeman will be allowed to spend a club record amount in the summer transfer window, with the Dutchman also set to offload a number of highly paid players. (Liverpool Echo)

Free agent Mario Balotelli will be a Borussia Dortmund player next season, according to the 26-year-old former Nice striker's agent.(Goal)

Manchester City included a buy-back clause for striker Enes Unal when they sold the 20-year-old to Villarreal, because they believe he has a part to play for City in the future.(BeInSport, via Manchester Evening News)

Barcelona hope to get Brazil forward Neymar, 25, a Spanish passport to free up space in their squad for another player from outside the European Union. (Mirror)

Roma legend Francesco Totti, 40, has been offered a trial with Serie B outfit Pescara.(Radio Due, via Sun)

Nottingham Forest and Birmingham are interested in taking former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley, 43, on as a coach.(Daily Mail)

Cambridge United beat Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and Lyon to win a European trophy... at under-9 level. (Cambridge News)