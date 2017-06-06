Romelu Lukaku: Everton striker has decided where he wants to play next season

Lukaku has spent four seasons at Everton, scoring 81 goals in all competitions

Everton's Romelu Lukaku has decided where he wants to play next season.

The 24-year-old striker, who scored 25 Premier League goals last season, turned down the most lucrative contract offer in Everton's history in March.

"I don't want to stay at the same level. I want to improve and I know where I want to do that," Belgian Lukaku said on Monday.

"We are now talking to the club. I know what's happening, but I will leave the talks to my agent."

Chelsea, Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been linked with a move for Lukaku, who has been at Everton since 2013.

"I know what's happening, but I can't tell you anything more," he added to journalists after Belgium beat the Czech Republic in a friendly in Brussels.

"What I would like most is to play in the Champions League and try to win the Premier League once. Or better - a few times."

Lukaku is represented by Mino Raiola, the agent who helped negotiate Paul Pogba's £89m move to Manchester United last summer.