Gary Mabbutt: Former Spurs and England defender to have heart surgery

Mabbutt made more than 600 appearances for Spurs before retiring in 1998

Former Tottenham Hotspur captain Gary Mabbutt is to have heart surgery, the Premier League club said on Monday.

The 55-year-old was taken to hospital after experiencing chest pains and breathing problems.

"Gary Mabbutt was admitted to hospital this morning where he will undergo heart surgery later," Spurs said on Twitter.

"Everyone at the club wishes our legendary former captain a speedy recovery. Get well soon, Mabbsy."

The former England international defender played for Tottenham for 16 years between 1982 and 1998.

He was part of the Spurs side who won the Uefa Cup in 1984 before captaining them to FA Cup final victory in 1991.

In 2013 Mabbutt, who was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes as a teenager, had a five-hour operation to replace the main artery in his left leg.

"I can no longer do any sport or go running, and my life is now a lot more sedentary," he told BBC Radio 5 live at the time.

"It is frustrating that I cannot kick a ball ever again, but I still have my leg, which is the most important thing."