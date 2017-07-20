Glenn Whelan: Aston Villa sign Stoke City midfielder on two-year contract

From the section

Glenn Whelan was a member of the Stoke City side beaten 1-0 by Manchester City in the 2011 FA Cup final

Aston Villa have signed midfielder Glenn Whelan from Stoke City for £1m on a two-year contract.

The 33-year-old, who won 81 caps for the Republic of Ireland, is Villa's fourth arrival of the summer.

They have also signed Chelsea centre-back John Terry, Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and Hull City full-back Ahmed Elmohamady.

Whelan made 336 appearances for Stoke after arriving from Sheffield Wednesday for £500,000 in January 2008.

He scored six goals, including a 90th-minute equaliser at Villa Park in 2009.

