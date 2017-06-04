Eden Hazard: Chelsea midfielder fractures ankle training with Belgium

Eden Hazard
Hazard reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 with Belgium

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard has suffered a fractured right ankle while training on international duty, the Belgian Football Association says.

The RBFA confirmed on Twitter the playmaker twisted his ankle and subsequent scans revealed a fracture.

The 26-year-old will miss Belgium's friendly on Monday against Czech Republic and their World Cup qualifier against Estonia on 9 June.

It is not yet known how long he will be out of action.

Hazard was instrumental as Chelsea won the Premier League last season, scoring 16 goals in 36 games.

He still has three years to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge but has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

