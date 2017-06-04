Confederation Cup holders TP Mazembe draw as Zesco United win at home
The African Confederation Cup holders TP Mazembe of the Democratic Republic of Congo drew 2-2 at home to South Africa's SuperSport United on Sunday in the latest Group matches.
Mazembe were 2-0 up inside the first 26 minutes thanks to goals from Ben Malango and Rainford Kalaba.
SuperSport launched their fightback with Aubrey Modiba hitting straight back after Kalaba's strike and Teboho Mokoena hitting a second-half equaliser for the South Africans.
|Confederation Cup results:
|Group A
|Group B
|FUS Rabat 2-1 Club Africain
|Mbabane Swallows 0-0 Mouloudia Alger
|KCCA 2-1 Rivers Utd
|Sun: CS Sfaxien v Platinum Stars (2100GMT)
|Group C
|Group D
|Smouha 1-1 Al Hilal Obeid
|Mounana 0-1 Horoya
|Zesco Utd 1-0 Recreativo Libolo
|TP Mazembe 2-2 SuperSport Utd
With Guinea's Horoya beating Mounana of Gabon 1-0 on Saturday, Group D is now tight with three teams level on points.
Horoya, Mazembe and SuperSport all have five points at the half-way stage of the group phase.
Also on Sunday, Zambia's Zesco United beat Recreativo Libolo 1-0 in Ndola to go two points clear at the top of Group C.
A goal from Idris Mbombo was enough to give the Zambians the victory.
Later on Sunday, CS Sfaxien of Tunisia face South Africa's Platinum Stars in Group B.
Group winners and runners-up will qualify for the quarter-finals.