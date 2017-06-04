Saint George beat former African champions AS Vita Club

Saladin Said
Ethiopia international Saladin Said scored Saint George's goal in their 1-0 victory over AS Vita Club

Ethiopia's Saint George defeated AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in the latest round of group games in this year's African Champions League.

A goal from Ethiopia international Saladin Said was enough to give the home side a victory in front of their home fans in Addis Ababa on Sunday.

Said's 60th minute strike helped the Ethiopian side boost their hopes of reaching the knock-out phase of the competition, moving them into second place in Group C.

Champions League results:
Group A:Group B:
Ferroviario Beira 1-0 Al MerreikhCAPS United 2-4 Al Ahly Tripol
Sat:Etoile du Sahel 1-1 Al HilalZamalek 1-1 USM Alger
Group C:Group D:
Mamelodi Sundowns 1-2 EsperanceZanaco 2-1 Coton Sport
Saint George 1-0 AS Vita Club Sun: Al Ahly v Wydad Casablanca (2100GMT)

Saint George are two points adrift of leaders Esperance of Tunisia who beat defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in South Africa on Saturday.

AS Vita Club - who were crowned African champions in 1973 - are bottom of the Group C standings, yet to register a single point.

Later on Sunday evening, record eight-times champions Al Ahly host Wydad Casablanca in Egypt in Group D.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Keeping Active

Multi-Sport Holiday Course
Children learning gymnastics

Parent and Child Gymnastics

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired