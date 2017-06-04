Saint George beat former African champions AS Vita Club
-
- From the section Football
Ethiopia's Saint George defeated AS Vita Club of the Democratic Republic of Congo 1-0 in the latest round of group games in this year's African Champions League.
A goal from Ethiopia international Saladin Said was enough to give the home side a victory in front of their home fans in Addis Ababa on Sunday.
Said's 60th minute strike helped the Ethiopian side boost their hopes of reaching the knock-out phase of the competition, moving them into second place in Group C.
|Champions League results:
|Group A:
|Group B:
|Ferroviario Beira 1-0 Al Merreikh
|CAPS United 2-4 Al Ahly Tripol
|Sat:Etoile du Sahel 1-1 Al Hilal
|Zamalek 1-1 USM Alger
|Group C:
|Group D:
|Mamelodi Sundowns 1-2 Esperance
|Zanaco 2-1 Coton Sport
|Saint George 1-0 AS Vita Club
|Sun: Al Ahly v Wydad Casablanca (2100GMT)
Saint George are two points adrift of leaders Esperance of Tunisia who beat defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns 2-1 in South Africa on Saturday.
AS Vita Club - who were crowned African champions in 1973 - are bottom of the Group C standings, yet to register a single point.
Later on Sunday evening, record eight-times champions Al Ahly host Wydad Casablanca in Egypt in Group D.