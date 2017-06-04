BBC Sport - WSL 1 Spring Series: Chelsea clinch title with Birmingham win
Highlights: Chelsea clinch Spring Series title
- From the section Women's Football
Chelsea Ladies win the Women's Super League One Spring Series with a comfortable 2-0 final-day victory at Birmingham City.
MATCH REPORT: Chelsea Ladies win title on final day
