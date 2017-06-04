Gareth Bale: Real Madrid forward 'happy' to stay and wants more trophies

Media playback is not supported on this device Gareth Bale makes Welsh football history with third Champions League title

Gareth Bale says he is happy at Real Madrid and has committed his future to the Champions League winners.

The Wales forward came off the bench after 77 minutes in Saturday's 4-1 win over Juventus in Cardiff as Real Madrid secured a third title in four seasons.

The 27-year-old, who signed a deal until 2022 in October, has been linked with a move away from the Bernabeu.

"We are winning trophies and I am happy. I have signed a long-term contract at Madrid," said Bale.

"My family is happy and I am happy, so yes we will continue what we are doing."

The former Tottenham player joined Real in 2013 for a then world record fee of £85m.

"It's the reason why I came to Real Madrid - to win trophies. We're enjoying winning them at the moment, so we'll continue to do so," Bale added.

"Three Champions Leagues in four seasons isn't too bad.

"I think we can get better. We are still quite young as a whole team and we have a great squad."

Bale fulfils Cardiff dream

Bale was determined to play in the final in his home city despite still being troubled by an ankle injury.

He had surgery in November and suggested that without the Cardiff final in his sights he may have opted for a second operation.

"It's been difficult with my ankle this year," Bale said.

"I obviously came back way too early from my surgery and I suffered a bit.

"We were considering more at one point, but I've worked tirelessly hard to get back and to get ready for this game.

"I need to go on holiday and rest, and come back stronger next season - mainly for my ankle just to get it properly recovered.

"Then I'll obviously do some work in the off-season to get it stronger and ready for next season so I'll be firing on all cylinders."

Gareth Bale was injured in Lisbon playing for Real Madrid in the Champions League in November 2016

Bale replaced Karim Benzema with Real leading 3-1 thanks to two Ronaldo goals and a long-range strike from Casemiro.

"I was just happy to get on for the last few minutes," Bale said.

"We just had to go for it. It's always cagey in a final but we're happy with the win.

"To play a final in your home city is incredible, but to win it is even better, a great experience.

"Cardiff has held an incredible event and we've literally not had a problem since we've been here; it's been immaculate.

"I don't think many players have won the Champions League in their home city where they were born, so it's a great memory to have."

Bale became the sixth player to lift the Champions League or European Cup in their home town, and the first since Nicolas Anelka with Real in 2000 in Paris.

The others are Angelo di Livio (Rome 1996), Alex Stepney (London 1968), and Miguel Munoz and Enrique Mateos (both Madrid 1957).

Bale also became the first Welshman to win the trophy three times - he also won it with Real last season and in 2014 - edging ahead of Ian Rush, Ryan Giggs and Joey Jones.

Gareth Bale is the sixth player to win the Champions League or European Cup in his home city

Suspended for Serbia v Wales

Bale is suspended for Wales' World Cup qualifier in Serbia on 11 June and will rest over the summer in a bid to regain full fitness, having also suffered calf problems along with his ankle injury.

"It's very disappointing to be honest, but I'll be cheering on the boys," Bale added.

"We always stick together, work as a team. We're never scared to battle and fight."