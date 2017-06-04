Antoine Griezmann: Atletico Madrid forward to stay after transfer ban upheld

Antoine Griezmann joined Atletico Madrid from fellow Spanish side Real Sociedad in 2014

Antoine Griezmann says he will stay at Atletico Madrid next season as it would be a "dirty move" to leave the club after their transfer ban was upheld.

The 26-year-old forward had been linked with a move to Manchester United, before their interest in him cooled.

Atletico's appeal against a transfer ban for breaching Fifa rules over the signing of minors was rejected by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).

"It's a hard time for the club," Griezmann told French television.

The France international told Telefoot he had decided to stay at the Spanish side after discussion with his sporting advisor Eric Olhats.

"It would be a dirty move to leave now - we talked to the leaders and we will be back for next season," he added.

Atletico, together with city rivals Real Madrid, were banned in July 2016 from registering players for two transfer windows and fined after a Fifa investigation concerning players aged under 18 who played in competitions for Atletico between 2007 and 2014, and Real from 2005 to 2014.

Both sides failed in their initial appeals to Fifa, but Real had their ban halved by Cas, while Atletico's suspension was upheld on Thursday, although their fine was reduced.

Atletico called the Cas ruling "unfair" and said it would cause "irreparable damage" to the club.

Later on Thursday, Griezmann posted a message on social media reading: "Now more than ever! #atleti #alltogether."

He had previously told French television show Quotidien there was a "6/10" chance of joining Manchester United this summer.

As Atletico cannot register new players again until 1 January 2018, it is anticipated they will offer Griezmann a new contract - his current deal includes a 100m euro (£86m) release clause.