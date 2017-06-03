Luciano Spalletti: Former Roma coach expected to be named Inter Milan manager

Luciano Spalletti twice managed Roma with his first spell from 2005 to 2009

Inter Milan are expected to name Luciano Spalletti as their new coach next week.

Inter have been without a permanent manager since the dismissal of Stefano Piolo on 9 May.

The club's ambitious Chinese owners, the Suning Group, are keen to restore the club's fortunes after a seventh-place finish in Serie A this season.

Spalletti, 58, finished second with Roma but left on 30 May after 16 months in charge.

If Spalletti is appointed, one of his first tasks will be to resolve the future of Croatia winger Ivan Perisic.

Manchester United have spoken to Inter about the £45m-rated player but no deal has been agreed.

Perisic scored 11 goals in 36 league appearances for Inter during a troubled campaign, which included the departure of Roberto Mancini during pre-season. Mancini's successor, Frank de Boer lasted only 85 days before he was dismissed.