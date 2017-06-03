BBC Sport - WSL 1 Spring Series: Liverpool 1-3 Man City highlights
Highlights: Liverpool 1-3 Man City
- From the section Women's Football
Manchester City comfortably beat Liverpool 3-1 in the Women's Super League One Spring Series, but it's not enough to take the title after Chelsea's 2-0 victory at Birmingham.
