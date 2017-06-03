Confederation Cup: Uganda's KCCA beat Nigeria's Rivers United

Uganda's KCCA have won two of their first three Confederation Cup group games with wins at home over Club Africain and FUS Rabat

Derrick Nsibambi scored twice for Uganda's KCCA to earn them a 2-1 win over Nigeria's Rivers United in Kampala on Saturday.

He scored KCCA's first after 15 minutes before Bolaji Sakin fired into the roof of the net 18 minutes later to equalize for Rivers.

Nsibambi scored what proved to be the winner with a shot from inside the area with 19 minutes left to play.

Despite the win KCCA coach Mike Mutebi felt his side should have won by more.

"We should have got more goals because we created the chances, but now we return to the drawing board for the away game in Nigeria on June 20th," he said.

His Nigerian counterpart Stanley Eguma was not happy with his defence.

"My boys tried to play a good game, but the early goal was our problem. We also didn't defend well," he said.

Confederation Cup results: Group A Group B FUS Rabat 2-1 Club Africain Mbabane Swallows 0-0 Mouloudia Alger KCCA 2-1 Rivers Utd Sun: CS Sfaxien v Platinum Stars (2100GMT) Group C Group D Sat: Smouha v Al Hilal Obeid (2100GMT) Mounana 0-1 Horoya Sun: Zesco Utd v Recreativo Libolo (1300GMT) Sun: TP Mazembe v SuperSport Utd (1330GMT)

The other match in Group A was played on Friday and Morocco's FUS Rabat came from behind to beat visiting Club Africain of Tunisia 2-1.

Algerian Ibrahim Chenihi gave the Tunisian's the lead after 19 minutes before FUS drew level early in the second half through a penalty by Mohammed Fouzair.

Ayoub Skouma found the net in injury time to give the Moroccans all three points.

The results mean that after three group matches FUS and KCCA both have six points while Rivers and Club Africain are on three.

Also on Saturday in Group D there was a 1-0 win for Guinea's Horoya away in Gabon against Mounana.

Seydou Camara with the only goal of the match after 72 minutes.

The result puts Horoya onto five points from three matches while Mounana are still searching for the first one of the group stage.

On Sunday holder TP Mazembe of DR Congo host SuperSport United of South Africa in the other Group D encounter both sides are on four points from two games.

On Friday in Group B Swaziland's Mbabane Swallows earned a goalless draw with visitors Mouloudia Alger of Algeria.

The draw keeps Mouloudia at the top of Group B with five points and Mbabane second a point behind.

Three-time winners CS Sfaxien can overtake both teams if they beat South Africa's Platinum Stars in Tunisia on Sunday evening.