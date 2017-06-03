African Champions League: Beira and Zanaco earn narrow wins

The group stage of the expanded 2017 African Champions League has reached the half-way stage

Mozambique's Ferrioviario Beira won their first ever African Champions League group match as they beat Sudan's Al Merreikh 1-0.

Dayo Antonio scored the only goal of the match on Saturday for hosts Beira on 67 minutes, while Merreikh ended the game with 10 men.

Ala Eldin Yousif was sent off in the final minute of the match for second bookable offence.

The win lifts Beira into second place in Group A two points behind leaders Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia, who have won both their matches so far.

Etoile are looking to maintain their 100% record later on Saturday when they take on another Sudanese club Al Hilal, who have two points from two games so far.

Merreikh remain bottom of the table with just a single point from three matches.

Champions League results: Group A: Group B: Ferroviario Beira 1-0 Al Merreikh CAPS United 2-4 Al Ahly Tripol Sat: Etoile du Sahel v Al Hilal (2145GMT) Zamalek 1-1 USM Alger Group C: Group D: Mamelodi Sundowns 1-2 Esperance Zanaco 2-1 Coton Sport Sun: Saint George v AS Vita Club (1300GMT) Sun: Al Ahly v Wydad Casablanca (2100GMT)

In Saturday's other match Zanaco scored late to beat Cameroon's Coton Sport 2-1 in Zambia.

Saith Sakala was on target for the hosts after nine minutes before Mousa Souleymanou equalized for Coton Sport after 25 minutes.

Kitumbo Mpiana scored the winner for the Zambian side with five minutes left to play.

Zanaco now top Group D with seven points while 2008 Champions League runners-up Coton are yet to earn a point.

The other two teams in the group Al Ahly of Egypt host Morocco's Wydad Casablanca on Sunday.

Taha Yassine Khenissi scored both goals for Esperance in their win over Mamelodi Sundowns

On Friday defending champions South Africa's Mamelodi Sundowns lost in the last minute to Esperance of Tunisia.

Taha Yassine Khenissi was the hero for Esperance not only opening the scoring but then converted a 90th-minute penalty for the win.

Sibusiso Vilakazi had equalised for Sundowns during the first half, but the injury-weakened hosts lacked the sharpness that won the title for the first time last year.

The win means Esperance top Group C with seven points while Sundowns have four after three games so far.

The other two side in the group play on Sunday as Saint George of Ethiopia, who have two draws so far, host DR Congo's AS Vita Club as they search for their first point of the group stages.

In Group B there was a shock win for Al Ahly Tripoli of Libya as they beat CAPS United of Zimbabwe 4-2 in Harare.

The visitors scored three goals in nine minutes during the first half through a penalty from Tunisian Sameh Derbali followed by strikes by Salem Ablo and Mouad Allafri.

Derbali added a fourth nine minutes from time before late goals by Ronald Pfumbidzai, from another penalty, and Hardlife Zvirekwi flattered CAPS.

In the other Group B match on Friday Egypt's Zamalek were held to a 1-1 draw by Algerian side USM Alger.

Last year's runner's up needed a late goal to earn a point with Zambia striker Emmanuel Mayuka scoring for the Egyptians in injury time.

His goal cancelled out Farouk Chafai's strike for USM on the half-hour mark.

That draw means Zamalek remain top of the group with five points, Al Ahly Tripoli and USM Alger both have four while CAPS United are still in contention with three points.