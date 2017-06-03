Riyad Mahrez: Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger interested in Leicester winger

Mahrez scored 10 goals and provided seven assists as Leicester finished 12th in the league and reached the Champions League quarter-finals this season

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he is interested in Leicester winger Riyad Mahrez but that no bid has been made for the player.

The 26-year-old signed a new four-year deal with the Foxes in August but has since asked to leave the club.

He helped Leicester win the Premier League title in 2015-16 before finishing 12th with them this season.

"Have we made a bid for him? No. Not yet. Not yet means it could happen, it could not happen," said Wenger.

Mahrez joined Leicester from French club Le Havre for a reported £400,000 in 2014 and was voted PFA player of the year in 2016.

"I think he had a huge impact at Leicester when they won the championship, like everybody else," Wenger told Bein Sports.

"It's been a different season this year but it doesn't take anything away from his qualities."