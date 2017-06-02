Match ends, France 5, Paraguay 0.
France 5-0 Paraguay
Arsenal striker Olivier Giroud became the first player to score a hat-trick for France in 17 years as his side thrashed Paraguay in Rennes.
Giroud was on the scoresheet alongside Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko and Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann.
The previous France player to score three in a single match was David Trezeguet in 2000 against a Fifa XI.
France face Sweden in a World Cup qualifier next Friday, followed by a friendly at home to England on 13 June.
Giroud's first goal in the friendly was a volley from Ousmane Dembele's pass, his second a header with Dimitri Payet providing the assist, before completing his hat-trick on 69 minutes after a clever assist from Barcelona's full-back Lucas Digne.
Manager Didier Deschamps said: "Giroud is our best scorer, he continues to get goals and when he is not scoring himself he helps others around him score."
Line-ups
France
- 1Lloris
- 19Sidibe
- 21Koscielny
- 22Umtiti
- 3MendySubstituted forDigneat 67'minutes
- 6PogbaSubstituted forKantéat 45'minutes
- 14Matuidi
- 11DembéléSubstituted forSissokoat 45'minutes
- 7GriezmannSubstituted forThauvinat 80'minutes
- 10PayetSubstituted forLemarat 45'minutes
- 9GiroudSubstituted forLacazetteat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Jallet
- 5Kimpembe
- 8Lemar
- 12Mbappe
- 13Kanté
- 15Rabiot
- 16Areola
- 17Digne
- 18Sissoko
- 20Lacazette
- 23Costil
- 24Tolisso
- 25Zouma
- 26Thauvin
Paraguay
- 12Silva
- 2PatiñoSubstituted forSamudioat 45'minutes
- 3Gómez
- 5Valdez
- 13Alonso
- 8IturbeSubstituted forRamírezat 45'minutes
- 20AyalaSubstituted forParedesat 63'minutes
- 15Aguilar
- 21RomeroSubstituted forFrancoat 77'minutes
- 11BenítezSubstituted forDíazat 45'minutes
- 9SantanderSubstituted forBenítezat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Samudio
- 7Benítez
- 10Díaz
- 14Paredes
- 16Ramírez
- 17Riveros
- 19Franco
- 22Medina
- Referee:
- Artur Dias Soares
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home6
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, France 5, Paraguay 0.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (France).
Juan Aguilar (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas Digne (France).
Richard Franco (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Alexandre Lacazette (France) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Florian Thauvin.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Juan Aguilar (Paraguay) because of an injury.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Iván Ramírez (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Florian Thauvin replaces Antoine Griezmann.
Foul by Lucas Digne (France).
Richard Franco (Paraguay) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Sergio Díaz (Paraguay) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Cristhian Paredes.
Goal!
Goal! France 5, Paraguay 0. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from very close range to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Paraguay. Richard Franco replaces Óscar Romero.
Goal!
Goal! France 4, Paraguay 0. Moussa Sissoko (France) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alexandre Lacazette.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Alexandre Lacazette replaces Olivier Giroud.
Goal!
Goal! France 3, Paraguay 0. Olivier Giroud (France) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lucas Digne with a cross.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (France).
Jorge Benítez (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, France. Lucas Digne replaces Benjamin Mendy.
Corner, France. Conceded by Junior Alonso.
Offside, Paraguay. Junior Alonso tries a through ball, but Iván Ramírez is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Paraguay. Cristhian Paredes replaces Víctor Ayala.
Attempt missed. Antoine Griezmann (France) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Thomas Lemar with a through ball.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (France).
Miguel Samudio (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Blaise Matuidi (France).
Víctor Ayala (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by N'Golo Kanté (France).
Sergio Díaz (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Benjamin Mendy (France) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Valdez (Paraguay).
Substitution
Substitution, Paraguay. Jorge Benítez replaces Federico Santander.
Attempt missed. Víctor Ayala (Paraguay) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Foul by Djibril Sidibe (France).
Óscar Romero (Paraguay) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (France).