Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon returns to Cardiff for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the Principality Stadium on Saturday, 3 June, but he had a night to forget the last time he played in the stadium as Wales beat Italy 2-1 in 2002.

Craig Bellamy rounded the Italian to score the winning goal on one of the most famous nights in Welsh football history.

