Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie joins AC Milan from Atalanta

Ivory Coast's Franck Kessie
Franck Kessie played for Ivory Coast at the Under-17 World Cup in the UAE

Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie has signed for AC Milan from Italian rivals Atalanta.

The 20-year-old "will join the club on a two year loan period with obligation to buy" a statement from the club said.

The club's website describes him as " a very physical player with good technique, good pace and stamina, capable of playing in different roles."

He played 29 times for Atalanta last season scoring six goals to help them finish fourth in Serie A.

Kessie has played for Ivory Coast at all levels from under-17 to the senior team and was part of the Elephants squad at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon this year.

